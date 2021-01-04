Brate secured one of two targets for an 11-yard reception in the Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran tight end finished the regular season with at least one reception in seven straight games, a modest but noteworthy accomplishment considering Brate's typically modest snap share and the abundance of other passing game options for Tom Brady. Coming into the season, it was difficult to envision how Brate would have any truly appreciable role in the offense due to the Buccaneers' air attack's well-stocked shelf, but the Harvard product was active for all 16 games and finished with a respectable 28-282-2 line. Brate will now look to make occasional contributions in the upcoming postseason while also helping serve as a blocker in the running game.