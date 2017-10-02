Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Makes pair of clutch catches
Brate brought in four of six targets for 80 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants.
Brate came up his two biggest catches in the fourth quarter, first bringing in a 14-yard touchdown throw that erased a 17-16 deficit and then hauling in a 26-yard pass to get the Bucs down to the Giants' 13-yard line with 1:30 remaining. The latter play facilitated Nick Folk's 34-yard game-winning field goal three plays later. Brate equaled his season high in receptions while posting a new high-water mark in yardage and has notably outproduced position mate and 2017 first-round pick O.J. Howard thus far. He'll look to build on Sunday's effort against the Patriots in Thursday's Week 5 tilt.
