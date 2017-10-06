Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Makes red-zone impact in loss
Brate totaled five receptions (on nine targets) for 68 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 19-14 loss to the Patriots.
Brate helped make it a one-possession game with an 18-yard touchdown catch with 2:09 remaining, atoning for an end-zone drop in the first half. The sure-handed tight end drew even with DeSean Jackson for the team lead in targets, significantly outpacing rookie O.J. Howard (one target on final play of game). Brate now has 15 receptions on 22 looks through the first four games -- along with touchdowns in three straight contests -- putting to rest any concerns for the time being about Howard cannibalizing his opportunities. He'll look to continue producing versus the Cardinals in a Week 6 road tilt.
