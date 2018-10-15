Brate brought in his only target for a 15-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers' 34-29 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

O.J. Howard was ultimately declared active for the contest after coming in questionable with a knee injury, so Brate was expected to serve in a secondary role. However, it appeared he might make a bigger impact early on, when he started the scoring on the afternoon with a 15-yard scoring reception to cap off an eight-play, 75-yard opening drive. That would ultimately prove to be it for Brate, though, as he didn't see another target the rest of the day despite the fact that Jameis Winston put the ball up 41 times. He'll look to carve out more of a role in a Week 7 interconference battle against the Browns, although Howard's continued success and the team's plethora of other capable pass catchers is likely to make that difficult.