Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Makes sole grab count in finale
Brate secured one of three targets for a two-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers' 28-22 overtime loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He finished the 2019 season with 36 receptions (55 targets) for 311 yards and four touchdowns across 16 games.
The young veteran at least managed to get into the end zone during the finale, salvaging what was disappointing finale otherwise. Brate did actually boost both his reception and receiving yardage totals over those of 2018, but that still equated to relatively modest numbers. Brate's production was unpredictable from week to week, as he posted a trio of catch-less efforts and also had three one-reception tallies. He's on the book for a reasonable $6 million in 2020, and it would seem likely the Buccaneers keep the reliable Brate around in what will be the third season of a six-year, $40.8 million contract before the 2018 campaign.
