Brate suffered an apparent head injury during Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brate suffered a concussion during the Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to the Chiefs and didn't play Week 5. He was able to clear the protocol for head injuries ahead of this contest, but it appears he'll soon have to pass all five phases again before he can get back on the field. Sunday's situation was particularly scary, as he clutched at his helmet after taking a big hit while hauling in a catch over the middle late in the third quarter. Brate was placed on a board and carted off the field, but fortunately for the tight end, he seemed to have movement in his extremities, per Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site. Tampa Bay's healthy and available tight ends Sunday are Cade Otton and Ko Kieft.