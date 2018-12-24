Brate brought in two of three targets for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Lines like these have unfortunately become the norm for Brate, even in the wake of O.J. Howard's season-ending ankle and foot injuries. The ascension to the clear-cut No. 1 tight end role hasn't had any appreciable impact on Brate's production, as he hasn't topped three receptions or 36 yards in any of the five games in which he's held that spot. Brate does have three touchdowns over that stretch, but two came in one contest against the Saints in Week 14. An exploitable matchup in the form of the Falcons defense awaits in Week 17, but Brate's recent body of work doesn't exactly inspire confidence.