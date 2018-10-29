Brate brought in one of two targets for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Brate had equaled a season high with four targets in the Week 7 overtime win against the Browns, but his role was reduced once again in Week 8. With the Bucs just one game shy of the halfway point of their season, it now appears safe to say that Brate is a clear second fiddle in the passing game to position mate O.J. Howard. That's equated to averages of just 1.6 receptions (on 2.4 targets) and 16.3 yards per game for Brate, although he has crossed the goal line on three occasions. Absent an extended injury absence on Howard's part, Brate's role should continue t be similarly modest.