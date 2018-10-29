Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Minimal involvement continues in loss
Brate brought in one of two targets for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
Brate had equaled a season high with four targets in the Week 7 overtime win against the Browns, but his role was reduced once again in Week 8. With the Bucs just one game shy of the halfway point of their season, it now appears safe to say that Brate is a clear second fiddle in the passing game to position mate O.J. Howard. That's equated to averages of just 1.6 receptions (on 2.4 targets) and 16.3 yards per game for Brate, although he has crossed the goal line on three occasions. Absent an extended injury absence on Howard's part, Brate's role should continue t be similarly modest.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Slight bump in usage during OT win•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Makes sole catch count in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Expected to return to backup role•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Likely to start Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Finds end zone in Week 4 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Breaks through in Week 3 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...