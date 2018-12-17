Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Minimal presence in loss
Brate secured one of two targets for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 20-12 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
On the heels of a two-touchdown performance in Week 14, Brate's one-catch effort was significantly disappointing, especially in the heart of the fantasy postseason. The four-year veteran's middling production may not be truly representative of what he might be able to offer over the final pair of contests as the primary pass-catching tight end, however, as the combination of wet weather conditions and the Ravens' suffocating defense certainly did the passing game no favors Sunday. Brate will look to bounce back in Week 16 against a Cowboys defense that's tied with the Bengals for the third-most receptions allowed to the tight end position (77).
