Brate brought in his only target for five yards in the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

A week after going without a reception for the third time this season, Brate managed only a slight improvement against the Jaguars. In contrast, position mate O.J. Howard recorded a season-high five receptions, but the use of the tight end position in coach Bruce Arians' offensive scheme continues to feature considerable game-to-game volatility. Brate will look to improve his production versus the Colts in Week 14.