Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Minimally involved in Week 13 win
Brate brought in his only target for five yards in the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
A week after going without a reception for the third time this season, Brate managed only a slight improvement against the Jaguars. In contrast, position mate O.J. Howard recorded a season-high five receptions, but the use of the tight end position in coach Bruce Arians' offensive scheme continues to feature considerable game-to-game volatility. Brate will look to improve his production versus the Colts in Week 14.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Invisible in Week 12 win•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Season-high numbers in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Targetless in win•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: No targets in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Active in Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Questionable despite full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...