Brate (hip/knee) was held out of practice Wednesday.

Brate appeared on the Week 16 injury report with the dual injuries, but ultimately gained clearance to play in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers. Despite his main competition at tight end, O.J. Howard (ankle), having moved to injured reserve ahead of the contest, Brate didn't really see his involvement pick up, as he finished the game with three catches for 13 yards. Brate may have a similarly understated role if he's able to suit up in the Buccaneers' season finale against the Saints.