Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Misses practice Wednesday
Brate (hip/knee) was held out of practice Wednesday.
Brate appeared on the Week 16 injury report with the dual injuries, but ultimately gained clearance to play in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers. Despite his main competition at tight end, O.J. Howard (ankle), having moved to injured reserve ahead of the contest, Brate didn't really see his involvement pick up, as he finished the game with three catches for 13 yards. Brate may have a similarly understated role if he's able to suit up in the Buccaneers' season finale against the Saints.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Modest role in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Active in Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Questionable after limited practice•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Set to reclaim primary tight-end duties•
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...