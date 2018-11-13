Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Modest role continues in loss
Brate brought in one of three targets for 14 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-3 loss to the Redskins on Sunday.
Brate continues to play a clear secondary role in the Buccaneers' air attack, as he's now seen three targets or less in three consecutive games, and no more than four in any contest. The 27-year-old has also topped out at 34 receiving yards, rendering him a fantasy afterthought as long as O.J. Howard remains healthy.
