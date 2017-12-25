Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Modest role in loss
Brate (hip, knee) brought in three of four targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers.
Brate figured in for an expanded role with the passing game down both DeSean Jackson (ankle) and O.J. Howard (IR-ankle), but he turned in his sixth sub-20-yard effort in the last eight games. The Harvard product has endured a rough second half of the season, posting only 14 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns over the last eight contests. He'll look to finish 2017 off on a positive note against the Saints in Week 17.
