Brate was not targeted during Sunday's 28-10 win against the Broncos.
The Harvard grad has fielded 16 total offensive snaps over the first three weeks of 2020, but Tom Brady has yet to target him once. Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard remain the only players at the position with any receptions on the season, and they each stand at a mark of eight. Brate collected 36 catches, 311 yards and four touchdowns last year splitting duties at the position with Howard, but during 2020 his role appears to be extremely limited barring an injury ahead of him on the depth chart.
