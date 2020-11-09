Brate did not see a target over 12 snaps from scrimmage during the Buccaneers' 38-3 loss to the Saints on Sunday night.

The veteran tight end's blanking on the stat sheet might unfortunately become more of a norm moving forward, much to the chagrin of he and his fantasy managers. Even on a night when Tom Brady was forced to go heavily to the air, the fact the rest of the team's extremely deep pass-catching corps was at full health resulted in Brate being a complete non-factor. He'll hope to have at least a modest number of opportunities in a Week 10 NFC South battle against the Panthers.