Brate played on just four snaps from scrimmage in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Panthers and did not record any statistics.

The veteran tight end saw one target that he failed to bring in during the Week 1 loss to the Saints, and Brate was even less of a presence against Carolina. With top two tight ends Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard logging 42 and 34 snaps, respectively, Brate is the clear odd man out, even with position mate Antony Auclair (calf) on injured reserve.