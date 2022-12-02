Brate (illness) didn't practice Friday.
After missing back-to-back practices, Brate has one last chance Friday to join his teammates. He could play in Monday's game against the Saints even if he's out another day, as he's been with QB Tom Brady for three years now and with the Bucs for much longer. Rookie Cade Otton has typically handled a near-every-down role when Brate is out, while the two tend to split snaps when the veteran is healthy.
