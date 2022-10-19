Brate (neck) isn't practicing Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
X-rays came back negative Monday, but it won't be surprising if Brate misses time after suffering a scary-looking neck injury in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. The Bucs turned to Cade Otton in an every-down role after Brate's departure, much like in Week 5 when the rookie got 94 percent of snaps and seven targets with Brate in concussion protocol. The Bucs have two games coming up in short order, with Sunday's trip to Charlotte followed by a Thursday home game against the Ravens in Week 8.
