Head coach Todd Bowles said that Brate (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's game against the Ravens, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Brate will miss his second straight game as he continues working his way back from a neck injury. In his stead, the Buccaneers will rely on Cade Otton, Kyle Rudolph and perhaps Ko Kieft (ankle) to hold down the fort at tight end.