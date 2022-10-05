Brate (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.
Brate was concussed in the loss to Kansas City on Sunday night, which led to rookie TE Cade Otton setting new highs for snap share (67 percent), catches (three) and targets (four). The Bucs also have Ko Kieft and Kyle Rudolph, though the latter has been a healthy scratch three times through four weeks. They might also consider using four-wide formations if Brate isn't ready for Sunday's game against Atlanta while all of Mike Evans, Russell Gage (hamstring), Chris Godwin (knee) and Julio Jones (knee) manage to play.
