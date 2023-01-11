Brate failed to record a single target in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Falcons.
Brate played the most offensive snaps of any Buccaneers tight end Sunday, but he was a complete non-factor in the contest. The veteran's 49 percent snap percentage was his highest since Week 12. Brate has just not been a major part of Tampa Bay's offensive game plan this season, as rookie Cade Otton has emerged as the top pass-catching option at tight end. The veteran will look to get more involved in the wild card round of the playoffs, as the Buccaneers will host the Cowboys on Monday night.
