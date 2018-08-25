Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Not targeted in loss
Brate didn't draw any targets in Friday's preseason game against the Lions.
After catching seven of eight targets for 76 yards through two preseason games, Brate was held off the stat sheet while logging just 13 snaps Friday night. Meanwhile, O.J. Howard got the start and caught both of his targets for 22 yards while playing 27 snaps on offense. The workload split between the two tight ends will need to be monitored into the regular season, starting with a Week 1 road game against the Saints.
