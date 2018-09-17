Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Not targeted Week 2
Brate was not targeted in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Eagles.
It's been an utterly forgettable start to the season for the talented tight end, who was expected to split more pass-catching work with O.J. Howard this season, but certainly not to the tune of a two-game blanking to open the campaign. It's too early to be overly concerned -- particularly given Brate's impressive career body of work -- but the fact Brate played just 14 snaps to Howard's 46 on Sunday certainly bears mentioning. Brate will look to get on the stat sheet for the first time this season when the Bucs face off with the Steelers in a Week 3 Monday night showdown.
