Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Notches first touchdown of season Sunday
Brate brought in all four targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings.
The sure-handed tight end brought in a 15-yard strike from Jameis Winston early in the third quarter for his first touchdown of the season. Brate saw three more targets than position mate O.J. Howard, and he's retained an important role in the offense through the first two games despite the latter's presence. The Bucs appear intent on running an abundance of two-tight end sets in order to keep both of their talented pass catchers on the field, so Brate seems primed for another solid year in an offense that's still finding its way after a delayed start to the season. He'll look to up his production against the Giants defense in Week 4.
