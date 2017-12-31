Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Officially active in Week 17
Brate (hip, knee) is officially active for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Brate's status was fully expected after he wrapped up the week with full practice participation. The third-year pro will look to close out what has been an inconsistent season on a high note, and he should have an opportunity for a solid amount of targets with DeSean Jackson (ankle) inactive and fellow tight end O.J. Howard on injured reserve with an ankle injury of his own.
