Brate brought in his only target for an eight-yard catch in the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Brate logged just 12 snaps from scrimmage overall, which constituted 17 percent of Tampa Bay's offensive plays on the day. The veteran's playing time was at its lowest point since prior to O.J. Howard's season-ending Achilles tear, so it remains to be seen if Sunday's usage was merely an outlier or the start of a longer-term trend. What is more certain is that the target share of the remaining members of Tampa Bay's pass-catching corps will take a hit once Antonio Brown (suspension) hits the field in Week 9 or beyond, and a player already struggling for looks such as Brate could well see their role diminish further.