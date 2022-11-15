Brate (neck) brought in one of two targets for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Brate was able to make his return following a three-game absence and logged a solid 34 snaps overall, but that was still 12 behind rookie teammate Cade Otton. Otton also finished with one more target and two more catches, and it appears his solid play of late has likely pushed him ahead of Brate as the top pass-catching option at tight end.