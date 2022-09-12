Brate brought in one of three targets for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Brate notably garnered active status while fellow veteran Kyle Rudolph was in street clothes, and the former ended up logging a healthy 68.0 percent snap share overall. Rookies Cade Otton (30 snaps) and Ko Kieft (16 snaps) were also on the field to varying degree but neither was targeted, with the totality of that scenario suggesting Brate's previous history with Tom Brady may keep him as the primary, albeit modest, top pass-catching option at tight end for the moment.