Brate brought in one of two targets for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Despite the Buccaneers' air attack being down both Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee), Brate matched his meager catch total from Week 1. The veteran was in on 38 offensive snaps overall (57 percent) and garnered active status over Kyle Rudolph once again, but it's clear Brate is down in the pecking order among Tom Brady's targets.