Brate (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Brate has missed four of the past five games, first suffering a concussion and now sitting out three in a row with a neck injury. He did return to limited practice participation this week, and thus could make it back for a Week 10 matchup with the Seahawks in London. Rookie Cade Otton has topped 80 percent snap share in each game Brate has missed this year, putting up receiving lines of 6-43-0 (seven targets), 4-64-0 (five targets) and 2-15-0 (five targets).