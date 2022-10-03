Brate (concussion protocol) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Brate collided with wide receiver Chris Godwin in the first half. The tight end briefly returned to the game after being shaken up on the play, but Brate was removed soon after that and subsequently ruled out. He'll need to clear concussion protocol to suit up in Week 5 against the Falcons.
