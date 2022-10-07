Brate (concussion) will not play Sunday against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Rookie fourth-round pick Cade Otton played 67 percent of snaps last week with Brate exiting early from the 41-31 loss to Kansas City. Tight ends have accounted for only 17.8 percent of the Bucs' targets and 15.5 percent of their receiving yards, and the number could be even lower in the long run if the team's talented wide receivers stay relatively healthy. Ko Kieft and Kyle Rudolph are the TEs behind Otton for Sunday's home game against the Falcons.