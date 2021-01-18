Brate brought in four of five targets for 50 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-20 divisional-round win over the Saints on Sunday.

The veteran tight end played a key role in the passing game for the second straight postseason win, leading the Buccaneers in receiving yardage for the evening in the process. Brate has surprisingly become a much more frequent target for Tom Brady than the latter's long-time teammate Rob Gronkowski, and he'll look to once again make an impact in next Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.