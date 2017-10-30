Brate brought in four of five targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers.

Despite a significantly disappointing day for the Buccaneers' offense, Brate gave his fantasy owners something to smile about with his performance. The significance of his solid production went beyond the afternoon's stat line as well, as it corroborated Brate's ability to generate meaningful fantasy numbers despite a mediocre effort on the part of his quarterback. Brate's 16.6 YPC figure was also his second best of the season, and he managed to post over 60 receiving yards for the fifth consecutive contest. The Harvard product will look to continue his strong campaign versus the Saints in Week 9.