Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Paces team in receiving yards
Brate brought in four of five targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers.
Despite a significantly disappointing day for the Buccaneers' offense, Brate gave his fantasy owners something to smile about with his performance. The significance of his solid production went beyond the afternoon's stat line as well, as it corroborated Brate's ability to generate meaningful fantasy numbers despite a mediocre effort on the part of his quarterback. Brate's 16.6 YPC figure was also his second best of the season, and he managed to post over 60 receiving yards for the fifth consecutive contest. The Harvard product will look to continue his strong campaign versus the Saints in Week 9.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Posts 60 receiving yards in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Continues producing in Week 6 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Makes red-zone impact in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Makes pair of clutch catches•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Notches first touchdown of season Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Quiet in season-opening win•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...