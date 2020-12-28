Brate brought in both his targets for 27 yards in the Buccaneers' 47-7 win over the Lions on Saturday.

Brate played his usual complementary role in the blowout win, recording multiple receptions for the second straight game and fifth time in the last six games overall. The 29-year-old may have a chance for an expanded role in a Week 17 matchup versus the Falcons if coach Bruce Arians opts to rest some of his front-line players.