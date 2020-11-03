Brate brought in both of his targets for 35 yards in the Buccaneers' 25-23 win over the Giants on Monday night.

The veteran tight end was a solid complementary presence in the victory, trailing position mate Rob Gronkowski by a pair of catches and targets apiece while playing just 12 snaps for the second consecutive contest. Brate does have at least one catch in five straight games, but his already shaky level of involvement could take a further hit with the expected Week 9 debut of Antonio Brown (suspension) adding another high-volume asset to the pass-catching pool.