Brate brought in two of three targets for 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-35 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Brate saw a trio of targets for the third consecutive game, and although his yardage totals haven't topped Sunday's 16 since Week 7, there may be reason for short-term optimism with respect to Brate's fantasy outlook. Fellow tight end O.J. Howard, who's clearly usurped Brate as the team's primary pass-catching option at the position, suffered an ankle injury during the second half of Sunday's loss. If Howard were to miss any time moving forward, Brate could certainly be in a position for a corresponding spike in production.