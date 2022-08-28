Brate brought in both his targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday night.
Brate saw his first preseason action and had a chance to work with Tom Brady, recording grabs of seven and three yards on the Buccaneers' first possession. While rookie Cade Otton impressed with a 2-37 line on three targets, Brate and fellow veteran Kyle Rudolph still appear on track to open the season in a co-No. 1 tight end role of sorts, which would seem to have a high likelihood of capping each player's fantasy value. However, Brate's familiarity with Brady and knack for the end zone could make him the more appealing option to open the season.
