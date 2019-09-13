Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Pair of grabs in victory
Brate brought in both of his targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the Panthers on Thursday.
Brate logged a modest 18 snaps on offense, but he still surprisingly saw two more targets than primary option O.J. Howard. Through the first pair of games, the rumors of Brate's demise in coach Bruce Arians' offense have proven to have been exaggerated to an extent, as the veteran has four receptions on four targets and also had two touchdown grabs on the same drive nullified by penalty in Week 1. The fact Brate has just one fewer target than Howard through two games definitely seems like an outlier, and while that figures to correct itself in time, it seems there's certainly a role of at least modest degree for Brate in the offense.
