Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Pair of scores in loss
Brate brought in two of four targets for 12 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 28-14 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Brate maximized his only two grabs on the day, finding the end zone from 11 and one yard out in the first and second quarter, respectively. The veteran tight end hasn't seen much of an uptick in production since the placement of O.J. Howard (ankle/foot) on injured reserve, with one notable exception -- he's notched half of his six touchdowns on the season over the last three games. He'll look to keep it going in Week 15 against a Ravens defense that's tied with multiple teams for fourth-most receptions (73) allowed to tight ends,
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Solid as complementary option•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Succeeds in return to top role•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Poised for bigger role sans Howard•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Pair of grabs in defeat•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Modest role continues in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Three catches in Week 9 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.