Brate brought in two of four targets for 12 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 28-14 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Brate maximized his only two grabs on the day, finding the end zone from 11 and one yard out in the first and second quarter, respectively. The veteran tight end hasn't seen much of an uptick in production since the placement of O.J. Howard (ankle/foot) on injured reserve, with one notable exception -- he's notched half of his six touchdowns on the season over the last three games. He'll look to keep it going in Week 15 against a Ravens defense that's tied with multiple teams for fourth-most receptions (73) allowed to tight ends,