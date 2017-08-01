Brate impressed with his work as a pass catcher during Monday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Somewhat overshadowed by the hype surrounding first-round pick O.J. Howard, Brate reminded coaches and observers of what made him such a trusted target in his breakout 2016 campaign. Among several impressive plays, the Harvard product caught a short pass on a crossing route in 11-on-11 work and raced past linebacker Devonte Bond to get to the sideline. He also made an acrobatic grab later in the session with linebacker Adarius Glanton clinging to his back and managed to run 20 feet while remaining upright. Brate put in extra work with quarterback Jameis Winston during OTAs and has continued to do so early in camp, a step he credits with accelerating the rapport between the two in the passing game.