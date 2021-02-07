Brate (back) is listed as active for Sunday's Super Bowl LV against the Chiefs, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Brate was a midweek addition to the injury report due to what was termed "minor discomfort" in his back, which limited him in practice Thursday and kept him off the field entirely Friday. Through three playoff games, Brate leads fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski in terms of targets, 16-7, likely making him a better bet to impact the box score Sunday.