Brate is expected to step in as the Buccaneers' No. 1 tight end in Sunday's game against the 49ers after O.J. Howard (ankle/foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After combining for 1,251 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns the previous two seasons, Brate took on a more muted role in the Tampa Bay passing game through the first 10 games of 2018 in the midst of Howard's breakout campaign. With Howard now finishing the season on IR for the second time in as many years, the door has reopened for Brate to serve as a safety valve for Jameis Winston, who is set to replace Ryan Fitzpatrick as the Bucs' Week 12 starting quarterback. With Tampa Bay still boasting a deep wideout corps, Brate likely won't rank as a primary target in any given week, but should still see enough volume in a potent passing attack to make for a decent fantasy tight end.