Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Poised for larger role
Brate will take on a larger role with O.J. Howard (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game in Tennessee, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Howard is averaging 56.2 snaps but just 3.0 targets per game, while Brate has seen 23.2 snaps and 2.3 targets. The 28-year-old generally has been efficient with his opportunities throughout his career, and Jameis Winston seems to enjoy throwing to Brate in the red zone. There's potential for Brate to go beyond Howard's recent pass-catching production, but Anthony Auclair may also get some of the vacated snaps.
