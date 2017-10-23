Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Posts 60 receiving yards in loss
Brate brought in six of nine targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills. He also fumbled once but it was recovered.
Just another typically productive stat line for Brate, who has six receptions in back-to-back games and has seen at least six targets in four consecutive games. The third-year tight end didn't get into the end zone for the first time since Week 2 on Sunday, but with 27 receptions through six contests, he's on pace to easily surpass the career-best 57 catches he notched last season. He'll look to stay hot against the Panthers in a Week 8 divisional battle.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Continues producing in Week 6 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Makes red-zone impact in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Makes pair of clutch catches•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Notches first touchdown of season Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Quiet in season-opening win•
-
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Not playing Week 1 due to postponement•
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...