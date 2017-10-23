Brate brought in six of nine targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills. He also fumbled once but it was recovered.

Just another typically productive stat line for Brate, who has six receptions in back-to-back games and has seen at least six targets in four consecutive games. The third-year tight end didn't get into the end zone for the first time since Week 2 on Sunday, but with 27 receptions through six contests, he's on pace to easily surpass the career-best 57 catches he notched last season. He'll look to stay hot against the Panthers in a Week 8 divisional battle.