Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Posts four catches despite knee scare
Brate brought in four of five targets for 49 yards in Monday night's 24-21 loss to the Falcons.
Brate exited the game midway through the first quarter due to a knee concern, but he was eventually able to return in the second half and played 29 snaps overall. The four catches were second on the team behind Mike Evans and Adam Humphries for the night and also marked Brate's best tally since Week 8 against the Panthers. With fellow tight end O.J. Howard dealing with an ankle injury and expected to be placed on injured reserve as per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brate should see an uptick in opportunity over the final two games of the season.
