Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Practices in full Thursday
Brate (calf) was a full practice participant Thursday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Brate dealt with an undisclosed injury in the latter half of August, which was revealed to be a calf issue on Wednesday's injury report. While he was listed as limited there, he upgraded to an uncapped showing Thursday, all but clearing him for Sunday's season opener versus the 49ers. Still, he likely will play second fiddle to No. 1 tight end O.J. Howard.
