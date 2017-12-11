Brate brought in his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions.

A week after reemerging as an offensive factor with a pair of touchdown grabs, Brate was back to playing a minimal role. Meanwhile, rookie tight end O.J. Howard posted his third game in the last four with at least three receptions and 50 yards and also got into the end zone. The recent trend in the target share and production of both players could be an indication of a changing of the guard to an extent, but given Brate's overall body of work, he's likely to still generate his fair share of productive performances. He'll look to bolster his numbers versus the Falcons in Week 15.