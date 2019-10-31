Brate (ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Brate came out of the Buccaneers' Week 8 loss to the Titans with the rib injury in tow and was unable to practice in any fashion Wednesday. While Brate stepped up his activity Thursday, he may need to put in a full practice Friday to avoid carrying a questionable designation into Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Brate looks like a better bet to play this week than fellow tight end O.J. Howard (hamstring), who sat out against the Titans and has yet to resume practicing.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories