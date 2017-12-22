Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: Questionable after limited practice
Brate (hip/knee) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Carolina, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com repots.
Already bothered by his hip for the past few weeks, Brate injured his knee during Monday's 24-21 loss to the Falcons, but he ultimately returned to the game and finished with four catches for 49 yards on five targets. With O.J. Howard (ankle) on injured reserve, the Bucs might be inclined to take a more aggressive approach than is typical for a 4-10 team. If he ends up playing, Brate will face a Carolina defense that's allowed the second fewest receptions (48) to tight ends this season, but the potential uptick in volume with Howard absent should outweigh the difficulty of the matchup. While he's seemingly on track to play, Brate's status may not be known for certain until the Bucs release their inactive list at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.
